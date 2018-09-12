Yadkin County man wins $212,818 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH — Richard Straughn of Yadkinville is celebrating his good fortune after winning a $212,818 Cash 5 jackpot.

Good luck hit for Straughn when he bought the $1 ticket at the 4 Brothers on South State Street in Yadkinville. His ticket beat odds of one in 749,398 to win Thursday’s jackpot.

He claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $150,039.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every night of the week. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through online play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.