Forbush High School dedicates flag pole

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush High School flag pole was dedicated during a ceremony including Superintendent Todd Martin, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, members of the Yadkin County School Board, county commissioners, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10346 and other distinguished guests. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The new monument at Forbush High School sits at the bottom of the flag pole on Forbush’s campus. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The American flag waves in the wind as the new monument is presented at Forbush High School. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10346 did a 21-gun salute. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush High School JROTC cannon crew stands at attention during the dedication. - - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Jordan Gentry gives a speech about active duty military, veterans and what this new monument means to Forbush High School. - -

EAST BEND — On a somber Thursday afternoon, just three days before Veterans Day, Forbush High School dedicated its flag pole to the men and women from Forbush who have served in the military. The ceremony took place in the courtyard as the monument was unveiled by the Forbush JROTC.

“As you look at this memorial you will see the symbols of freedom recognizing each branch of the military,” said Forbush senior Jordan Gentry during his speech. “This memorial is made of North Carolina granite, with its unyielding firmness and endurance. These characteristics can be said of our military and our veterans.”

Many members of the community were present for the ceremony including Superintendent Todd Martin, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, members of the Yadkin County School Board, county commissioners, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10346 and other distinguished guests.

“One of the most wonderful things about coming to an event like this, is to be involved with young people and get a renewed sense of optimism about the future of our country,” said Foxx during her speech. “When you meet the educators who are here and the students who are here, you see them using their talents in such a positive way. It is such a real honor for me to be here today to dedicate this monument and to honor the veterans who are here.

“I want to compliment everyone here at Forbush High School for having this ceremony, not only to dedicate the monument, but to thank our veterans and to recognize them,” said Foxx. “To involve the JROTC so prominently and I want to thank these young people for being involved. They are already leaders, but they are going to learn exceptional leadership skills as a result of JROTC. My hope is that many of them will continue their service in our active duty military.”

The ceremony had an impact on those watching, as the JROTC cannon crew fired a salute. The VFW Post 10346 fired its 21-gun salute, then C.J. Walden played “Taps” to honor all of those who have served. The Forbush High School Show Choir entertained the crowd with patriotic songs.

“Students I am very proud of you today, you have represented your school very well — cadets, the choral group, the young person who played ‘Taps’ and all of who are in attendance,” said Martin during his speech. “The folks here at Forbush High School, I commend you for doing this and for making this gesture to honor our veterans. It is certainly meaningful that you would establish a place on your campus that is sacred.”

Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Swaim was honored at the event during Gentry’s speech. Swaim graduated from Forbush in 2005 and joined the Marines upon his graduation. On Nov. 10, 2005, while serving his country, Swaim was killed in the line of duty. His sacrifice was honored on Thursday along with the other men and women who have lost their lives in the battle for freedom.

“I want to thank the veterans for serving and for being here today for this ceremony,” said Forbush Principal Boomer Kennedy. “I want to thank Lt. Col. Brooks and Master Sgt. Hayes for their leadership with our JROTC program. They have done an excellent job and you can see that today.

”I want to thank Mrs. Roberts for her direction with the choral group, everyone did an excellent job. All of our elected officials who were able to join us today, thank you. We are very lucky to have such a supportive group of school board members and county commissioners who care so much about this school,” said Martin.

“I want to thank Mr. Chris Hauser for his organization of this event. This is really how it is here at Forbush High School, there are so many hands involved that make these events so great. I just thank everyone for being part of this ceremony,” he said.

The American flag flies high above the monument as a symbol of the sacrifices that current active duty military and veterans have made for the United States of America.

Monument established in honor of military men and women from FHS