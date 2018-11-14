Buck Shoals Fire Department breaks ground on new substation

Photo courtesy of Marty Roberts Firefighters, board members and community members of the Buck Shoals Fire District are joined by local and state officials for a groundbreaking for the volunteer fire department’s new substation Saturday afternoon on Somers Road. Larry Shore, Lee Zachary, Rodney Shore, Wade Macy, Ronald Byers, Chad Blake, Heath Blake, Jeremy Millisaps, Chris Cheek, Todd Saxton, Jeff Shore, Jeffery Elmore, Shirley Randleman, Brian Minton and Marty Roberts were among the attendees. - Photo courtesy of Marty Roberts State and local officials join members of the Buck Shoals Fire Department for a ground breaking ceremony for their new fire sub station. - Photo courtesy of Marty Roberts State and local officials join members of the Buck Shoals Fire Department for a ground breaking ceremony for their new fire sub station. - Photo courtesy of Marty Roberts State and local officials join members of the Buck Shoals Fire Department for a ground breaking ceremony for their new fire sub station. - -

RONDA — On Saturday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a substation for the Buck Shoals Volunteer Fire Department.

The substation will be in Wilkes County on Somers Road. Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard said the secondary station has been a long-time goal for the department.

“I am extremely proud of them for stepping up now and adding this substation. It’s going to help tremendously on their response to some areas,” he said.

The new station also could help the department receive a better ISO rating in the future, Leonard said. ISO ratings are used by insurance companies to determine property owners’ insurance rates.

“This is a big step for one of rural departments,” Leonard said.

Fire Chief Chris Cheek and members of the fire department were joined by state and local officials for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“On behalf of the Buck Shoals Fire Department, its Board of Directors and members, we’re excited to provide this new service to the residents of the Buck Shoals fire district,” Cheek said. “We’re happy to be able to grow and be able to serve our community in a better capacity.”

Cheek said the substation is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

