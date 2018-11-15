East Bend man wins Judges’ Choice award at Dixie Classic Fair

Photo courtesy of Rod Hunter Dallas Stokes of East Bend wins a blue ribbon and Judges’ Choice award for his wood turning at the 2018 Dixie Classic Fair. -

WINSTON-SALEM — An East Bend man was awarded one of the highest honors at this fall’s annual Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Dallas Stokes won not only a blue ribbon, but was chosen for a Judges’ Choice award for his wood-turned bowl.

“I didn’t expect it, by no means,” Stokes said of the award.

When he arrived in the exhibit hall at the fair, Stokes actually worried that something had happened to his bowl as he couldn’t find it with the other wood turnings.

Stokes said he was shocked to find the bowl in a different section along with the other Judges’ Choice selections from the fair.

This is the first award Stokes has won for his craft, but he said he plans to look into other competitions.

Stokes first began wood carving as a hobby in 2011 after retiring. He said he and his wife Toni would often go to local craft fairs and were always amazed at the wooden bowls and other similar crafts.

Whenever he would chop firewood at his home, Stokes said, he would mention to his wife the pretty pieces of wood and how it could make for nice carvings if someone knew how to do it.

“I made that statement one time too many,” Stokes said with a laugh.

At a club meeting of the Piedmont Triad Wood Turners Association, Stokes said he began asking questions about how to get started learning the craft. He decided to order a lathe and began collecting other wood-carving tools.

After a demonstration at a craft show in Greensboro, Stokes met Morris Schlesinger and asked him if he taught classes. Schlesinger invited him to his home the very next day and began teaching him the craft.

“By the end of the day, he had me turning bowls,” Stokes said.

“I learned a lot from him,” Stokes said of Schlesinger. He still goes to visit his mentor regularly.

At first Stokes gave his pieces away to friends and family and then began to sell a few pieces for others to give as gifts. He now also has a booth with his wood turnings for sale at The November Room gift shop in Elkin.

“I never considered myself an artist, but I guess if you enjoy something and you stick with it, there’s no telling where you can go with it,” Stokes said.

