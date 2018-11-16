Sizemores one step closer to welcoming daughter from Bulgaria

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Matthew and Megan Sizemore welcome guests to a benefit held for their family as they prepare to adopt a little girl from Bulgaria. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Guests at an adoption benefit for the Sizemore family bid on silent auction items. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Members of The Blue Sky band, including Matthew Sizemore, right, perform at an adoption benefit held for the Sizemore family. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Friends and family serve a meal at an adoption benefit held for the Sizemore family as they plan to adopt a child from Bulgaria. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Family and friends gather to support Matthew and Megan Sizemore as they prepare to grow their family by way of adoption. - - Photo courtesy of the Sizemore family The Sizemores pose for a photo with their adoption agent Nick Ratchev and his wife Elizabeth. - -

BOONVILLE — Family, friends and supporters of the Sizemore family gathered on Sunday for a fundraising dinner to assist the family as they prepare to grow their family by way of adoption.

“It was amazing to see so many people not only come, but donate and help provide pretty much everything we needed to pull the event off,” said Matthew Sizemore. “It was so great to know we have such a large family. We even had a family that read our story in the previous article [in The Yadkin Ripple] that adopted two children from Russia and came to support us and be a contact if we have any questions or need support. That’s God at work full-time and it definitely is reassurance we are not alone and He is walking with us on this path.”

The family of five — Matthew, Megan and their three sons, Sammy, Brody and Reed — first began considering adoption several years ago. Matthew Sizemore is a police officer and has seen some heartbreaking incidents involving children.

“Being a cop, you see a lot of kids in bad situations and it really affects you, worse than pretty much anything else does,” he said.

After much discussion and research, the Sizemores began learning more about adoption and now have plans to adopt a daughter from Bulgaria. In August the family completed the very lengthy dossier of information they had been working on for a year, to send to Bulgaria.

The document will have to be translated and then reviewed by the Bulgarian government for approval. The family will then be put on a wait list to be matched with a child.

“We’re hoping by Christmas we’ll have our official wait list number,” Megan Sizemore told attendees at the benefit. She explained that the number is not necessarily the order in which they will be matched with a child, just an identification number.

The waiting is one of the most stressful parts of adoption, Megan said. She said it’s very different than the emotions one feels during pregnancy as there is a specific amount of time, nine months, after which the baby arrives. With adoption it could take months or even a year before they are matched with their daughter.

Though they still do not know the exact date their daughter will join their family, Megan said she is on their minds all the time.

“Our daughter is already very much a part of our family,” she said. “We talk about her daily, about the things we think she’s going to like or even who she’ll sit beside of in the car. We don’t know who she is, but she’s already in our hearts. Our slogan is ‘changing the world for one,’ but she’s really the one changing the world for us.”

The family’s adoption agent Nick Ratchev and his wife Elizabeth also attended the event. Elizabeth Ratchev even took a turn on the stage, playing violin with The Blue Sky Band.

Around 150 people attended the benefit on Sunday where they enjoyed a meal and live music. Also performing at the benefit was bluegrass trio Pyxis, which includes one of Megan Sizemore’s students, Robert Myers on mandolin and vocals, as well as 10th-grader Jake Myers and seventh-grader Owen Combs.

There were around 75 donated items ranging from jewelry and handmade soaps to photography packages and handcrafted holiday decorations that were part of a silent auction. Food was provided by Mike and Janie O’Neal.

At the start of the event, they expressed their gratitude to all who came out to support their family.

“We’re just overwhelmed,” Megan Sizemore told attendees at the start of the event as she and her husband looked out on the group assembled to help them on their adoption journey.

”It was so overwhelming to see the amazing support from so many areas of our lives,” she said following the event. “We had friends from high school, past elementary teachers, work friends, community members, church family, extended family, close family and friends, our adoption agent, and a family who had read about us in the paper. Knowing we have this many people supporting what we’re doing is an amazing feeling.”

Learn more about the Sizemores’ adoption journey at https://megsby917.wixsite.com/sizemoreadoption.

