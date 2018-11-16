Jonesville intersection redesign requested at town meeting

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple David Sturgill speaks during the public comment portion of the Jonesville town meeting on Nov. 13. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin presents special recognition to Lt. Justin Hamlin for training he has completed. -

JONESVILLE — At Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesville Town Council, resident David Sturgill addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting in regards to an intersection redesign. Sturgill said he had a petition signed by around 75 neighbors in support of changing the intersection of Oak Street and Jonesville Boulevard.

“The current situation is dangerous as northbound Jonesville Boulevard traffic needing to access Oak Street or Triplette Street must make a U-turn into the William Street-Oak Street intersection. Further, the yield sign on Oak Street requiring Oak Street to yield to the northbound Jonesville Boulevard traffic is often confusing,” Sturgill said.

He requested that the board consider a redesign of the intersection to all northbound Jonesville Boulevard traffic to be able to turn right on to Oak Street and Oak Street traffic to be able to turn left on to Jonesville Boulevard.

The current configuration increases the risk of accidents, Sturgill said.

Town Finance Clerk Wendy Thompson gave her monthly financial report to the board and said all was going well with tax collection for the town. She also noted a special holiday event that has been scheduled for Dec. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. in Lila Swaim Park, which will include a Christmas tree forest, local craft and small business vendors and an appearance by Santa Claus. The event is free to the public.

Police Chief Dane Mastin gave his monthly report to the board, noting several cases including two arson cases they believe to be connected. Mastin also recognized Jonesville Police Lt. Justin Hamlin for several trainings he has completed. Hamlin has been with the Jonesville Police Department for eight years. He recently received his Advanced Professional Certificate as well as completed a week of executive training on supervising personnel and case work.

Mastin also noted that they had recently obtained a generator free-of-charge from government surplus which will allow the Police Department and Town Hall to have power should there be power outages due to an emergency situation.

Representatives from the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority gave a detailed presentation on Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesville Town Council, explaining the nearly completed projects and future projects to improve the sewer lines in the area.

Beanie Taylor, representing the Elkin-Jonesville Christmas Parade committee, spoke briefly at the meeting, encouraging members of the board and local Jonesville businesses to take part in this year’s parade.

Jennifer Rogers told the board that she had accepted the position of branch librarian at the Jonesville Public Library in the wake of the unexpected passing former librarian Barbara Gilpin.

“Though I did take her position, I cannot take her place,” Rogers said. “I am going to try very hard to keep her legacy alive.”

She noted increased attendance at their DIY craft events hosted at the library. Rogers thanked the board for the continued support and expressed her gratitude at the town deeming Nov. 7, Gilpin’s birthday, as Thank a Librarian Day.

“It’s just a really beautiful thing,” Rogers said.

Town Manager Michael Pardue noted during the meeting that there is a new code enforcement officer for the town. Brandon Emory will serve in that role.

Pardue shared a letter with the board from Emory who said he will ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect while still making sure that laws are enforced. Pardue said Emory would be assisting the planning board with review of the town ordinances.

Matt Sellers with Archer Western construction company, which will be doing work on I-77 on behalf of NC Department of Transportation, addressed the board to request water hook up for the duration of the project, slated to extend to 2021. The board approved that request.

