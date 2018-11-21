Small Town Christmas celebration planned for Saturday in East Bend

EAST BEND — The Saturday following Thanksgiving the East Bend community will come together for its annual tree lighting and Small Town Christmas celebration, hosted by the East Bend God and Country Foundation. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department.

Guests will enjoy a supper of pinto beans and chicken stew with desserts brought by local residents. Guests are asked to bring their own bowl and spoon. There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted to go towards next year’s event. Donations of canned food or non-perishable items also will be collected to benefit East Bend Christian Ministries. The committee also has a tradition of selecting a local family in need to present a donation to following the event.

Prior to the meal, there will be a devotional time with George Goggin of Cross Road Baptist Church. Christmas carols will be sung, and the tree in front of East Bend Elementary School will be lit for the season. Door prizes will be given away to those present, including all of the children at the event, thanks to donations from local businesses, churches and community members.

Santa is scheduled to make an appearance as well so attendees are encouraged to bring a camera if they wish to have their pictures taken.

Fourth-grade students from East Bend, Fall Creek and Forbush elementary schools will be recognized during the celebration for participating in the annual “Why Christmas” essay contest. One winner will be chosen from each school and a grand prize winner will be selected. The grand prize winner will read the essay aloud at the event. Each of the three winners will be given a Barnes and Noble gift card and an additional cash prize will be awarded to the top essay writer.

The event has become a favorite tradition in town thanks to dedicated volunteers who work nearly all year planning the annual God and Country Day in honor of July 4 and the Christmas celebration, hosted each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Longtime committee chairwoman Shirley Flood said the event would not be possible without these volunteer committee members as well as donations from the community. Members of the committee include Bruce and Shirley Flood, Jeanette Beane, Brenda and Neal Nichols, Archie Hicks, Barbara and Benjamin Peacock, Gary and Regina Martin, Eddie and Shirley Tyson as well as additional volunteers who help the day of the event.

The group is always seeking additional volunteers to help with the planning of the two events. Those interested in being a part of these two beloved holiday traditions in East Bend may email ebgodandcountry@yahoo.com for more information on joining the committee. More information about both events can be found on the East Bend God and Country Celebration Facebook page.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.