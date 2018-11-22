Local business in spotlight at Showcase Yadkin expo

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Attendees chat with area business leaders at the first Showcase Yadkin business expo held at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Local businesses take part in the first Showcase Yadkin expo hosted by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Allison Brown with Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care talks with Mark Diachenko of Paint & Coatings during Showcase Yadkin. - Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jesse Miles with Yadtel networks with Dr. Scott Gordon of Yadkin Vision Center during Showcase Yadkin. - -

More than 25 area businesses were represented at last week’s Showcase Yadkin business expo. The goal of the event was to bring awareness of products and services offered, or created in Yadkin County to chamber members the public, Jamie Johnston of the Yadkin Chamber said.

Exhibitors had the chance to network with other area business professionals. Lunch and a Business After Hours also were part of this inaugural county business expo, which was held at the Yadkin County Agricultural & Educational Building on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College in Yadkinville.

Gentry Family Funeral Service sponsored the event and a number of the exhibitors also donated prizes and gift baskets for door prizes. Also taking part in the Showcase were BB&T, Fostering Minds, First National Bank, Parkwood Place, Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association, Surry Community College, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Children’s Center of Surry and Yadkin, Workforce Unlimited, The Resource, Yadtel, G&B Energy, H&R Block, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, Yadkin Vision Center, Yadkin County United Fund, American Cancer Society, James Williams & Co., Hugh Chatham Hospital/Yadkin Valley Home Health, Trellis Supportive Care, Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat, Yadkin County Smart Start, Yadkin Valley Living, The Yadkin Ripple and Mountain Valley Hospice.

Despite cold and rainy weather with a morning threat for icy conditions, the first-ever Showcase Yadkin was considered a successful event by attendees and organizers.

“I think it’s a great way for the community to come out and learn more about some of the local business as well as supporting them and getting more involved with our business community,” Boonville Town Administrator Sarah Harris said of the event.

She noted the Shop Small Business Saturday initiative and said she hopes area residents will plan to do some of their upcoming holiday shopping at some of the small businesses in Yadkin County.

“I think it’s important that we support some of Yadkin’s finest and best,” Harris said.

Johnston said overall the Chamber was pleased with the event and will soon be making plans for 2019 Showcase Yadkin expo.

“The Chamber and the Showcase Yadkin Expo Committee would like to thank all our businesses and sponsors that participated in our first annual Showcase Yadkin Expo event,” she said. “We also would like to thank everyone that came out and visited with our businesses. This event is to help bring more awareness to the services and products offered by our Chamber members. The weather was not the best that day, but overall we were pleased on how the expo went.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Attendees chat with area business leaders at the first Showcase Yadkin business expo held at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_1179_formatted.jpg Attendees chat with area business leaders at the first Showcase Yadkin business expo held at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Local businesses take part in the first Showcase Yadkin expo hosted by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_1180_formatted.jpg Local businesses take part in the first Showcase Yadkin expo hosted by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Allison Brown with Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care talks with Mark Diachenko of Paint & Coatings during Showcase Yadkin. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_showcase-2_formatted.jpg Allison Brown with Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care talks with Mark Diachenko of Paint & Coatings during Showcase Yadkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Jesse Miles with Yadtel networks with Dr. Scott Gordon of Yadkin Vision Center during Showcase Yadkin. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_showcase-1_formatted.jpg Jesse Miles with Yadtel networks with Dr. Scott Gordon of Yadkin Vision Center during Showcase Yadkin. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune