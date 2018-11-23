County praises Arlington Fire Department

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Members of the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department are recognized at Monday’s meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners hear a presentation from Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Macemore. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners pose for a photo with members of the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department. -

Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Macemore addressed the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Monday, sharing details of the seven-year process the department underwent in order to lower its ISO rating.

The board as well as County Manager Lisa Hughes praised the department for their hard work and continued determination to achieve their goal of a lower ISO rating, which will mean lower insurance rates for most homeowners in the fire district.

“I commend you,” Hughes said. “As I’ve worked with several of the different fire departments throughout the county, it’s clear that you are a leader. It’s just like we recognized East Bend a few weeks ago, you take what you have and you make the most of it and you work with what you’ve got and show that it can be done. It not only benefits the fire department, but the citizens that you serve.”

On Monday, the board approved the updated Yadkin County Aging Plan, which guides assistance for the elderly in the county.

Also approved was a project ordinance and contract with Alfred Benesch and Company for design of the much-anticipated second phase of the Yadkin Memorial Park at Lake Hampton. The second phase will include a disc-golf course, additional trails and restroom facility as well as primitive camping area with bath house. The new phase of the park is expected to be completed within two years.

The county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is slated for Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Chambers of the Yadkin County Human Services Building, 217 E. Willow St., Yadkinville.

