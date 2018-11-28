Jonesville events ring in holiday season

JONESVILLE —A pair of holiday events will get residents in the Christmas spirit and serve as a time to honor the memory of community historians.

The town of Jonesville will host “Christmas in Lila Swaim Park” on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m., completed with a visit from Santa Claus.

Wendy Thompson, finance director and town clerk, said organizers will welcome visitors to the park where 17 home-based and small business vendors will be set up selling their products such as Usborne Books, Paparazzi, Mary Kay, homemade items, face painting, essential oils, Origami, baked goods and more.

Nineteen organizations have signed up to decorate Christmas trees for the “Candy Land Forest,” which visitors can walk through while enjoying cookies and hot chocolate, Thompson said.

Also, Santa Claus will take a break from his toy making to make an appearance from 1 to 4 p.m. on his “Candy Express.” He will be available for photographs.

Entertainment will be provided by local individuals and groups with singing and dancing involving Christmas music.

Lila Swaim Park is at 121 Delos Martin Drive.

Then, on Sunday, the Jonesville History Museum, 458 W. Main St., will host its holiday open house from 2 to 5 p.m.

The open house will include the dedication of three areas of the museum in memory of three local residents who made an impact on preserving the history of the region, said Becky Wood with the historical society. The dedication will be held around 2:30 or 3 p.m.

Being honored are John Wesley Mathis in the school room portion of the museum, Barbara Gilpin in the library area, and Carrie Martin, who was the organization’s vice president, in the black history area.

There also will be a craft area set up sponsored by the Jonesville Public Library at the museum.

