Christmas events planned in Yadkinville

The town of Yadkinville will ring in the holiday season this weekend with its annual tree lighting ceremony and parade. The town will host a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the town park, 609 N. State St.

Students from Yadkinville and Forbush elementary schools and the Forbush Middle School chorus will perform at the tree lighting ceremony. Santa Claus and his helpers will make an appearance as well. Refreshments will be provided by Sheetz, which has helped to sponsor the event for several years.

The Yadkinville Volunteer Fire Department will host the annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. Those interested in having a float in the parade should fill out an application.

The parade application can be found under the Fire Department tab on the town of Yadkinville’s website yadkinville.org.

