Boonville tree lighting to be held Friday, parade Saturday

BOONVILLE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all around Yadkin County. On Friday, the town of Boonville will hold a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the tree on the corner of N.C. 67 and U.S. 601.

The Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association, Inc. will host its sixth annual Small-Town Christmas event on Saturday.

“Begin your afternoon by shopping local at Boonville’s downtown businesses as you listen to holiday music and grab a cup of hot chocolate. Other activities include shopping with local vendors, a craft station for kids, and carriage rides will be available in the downtown area. From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. bring the kids to see Santa and have their pictures made by the Christmas tree,” said Boonville Town Administrator Sarah Harris.

The Boonville Volunteer Fire Department also will organize the annual twilight parade that will begin at Woodruff Road and travel down Main Street ending at the former school on River Road. All parade participants should meet at the Woodruff Road by 3 p.m. as the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m.

