Yadkinville police chief retires; Pardue named new chief

Longtime Yadkinville Police Chief Tim Parks retired this month after serving the town as chief for 20 years. Parks has been in law enforcement for 35 years, serving 27 of those in Yadkinville.

A retirement celebration was held for Parks on Thursday at Yadkinville United Methodist Church.

Parks gave a heartfelt thank you to those in attendance at the celebration.

“I’ve had the best job in the world and I’d do it all over again,” Parks said of his job as Yadkinville police chief.

He thanked the town council for its support and had high praise for his staff.

“My people here, I couldn’t have done it without them. They are a great group to work with,” he said.

At the retirement reception, Parks gave special recognition to Assistant Chief Patrick Long, thanking him for his outstanding service. Parks also thanked his family for their support and everyone in attendance at the celebration.

“If you’re here, you’re important to me,” Parks said.

Parks was presented with special plaques from the Yadkinville Police Department as well as the State Bureau of Investigation.

His career in law enforcement was inspired by his cousin, who served as an officer in Iredell County. Parks said one of the things he is most proud of from his time as police chief was creating the Cops Care program, an outreach program to the town’s senior citizens. The department makes special checks, especially during inclement weather, to senior citizens and holds an annual Christmas luncheon for them as well.

“I think it’s been a huge success,” Parks said of the program.

At Monday’s meeting of the Yadkinville Town Council, Parks was presented with his service weapon and badge in commemoration of his service to the town.

During the meeting, Dawn Pardue was sworn in as the new police chief of Yadkinville.

Pardue, who previously served as captain, said she was appreciative of the opportunity to serve. She has been with the Yadkinville Police Department for 15 years.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of the town,” Pardue said.

