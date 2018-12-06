Boonville homes light up Christmas

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Larry Tate of Boonville works on the Christmas decorations at a home in downtown Boonville. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Larry Tate puts more than 80,000 Christmas lights up each year. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A daytime view of 203 N. Carolina Ave. in Boonville as Larry Tate continues to work on putting up all the decorations. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Santa keeps a watchful eye on Larry Tate as he brings the Christmas spirit to Boonville with two homes decorated with nearly 100,000 lights. - -

BOONVILLE — The glow from the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue in Boonville can be seen from quite a distance. That glow comes from more than 80,000 Christmas lights which decorate two homes, side by side.

Larry Tate at 201 N. Carolina Ave., begins putting up the lights just after Halloween and has done so for at least 10 years.

Tate decorates his own home as well as that of neighbor Carmen Long at 203 N. Carolina Ave.

“The entire town starts asking in September when we’re going to put them up,” Long said.

She said Tate used to help them decorate at their home in Yadkinville before they moved to Boonville in 2000.

Tate said he adds more and more lights and decorations each year.

“It’s a tradition,” Long said. “Each year it gets more and more glorified.”

Long said she enjoys decorating her trees inside her home, but when it comes to all the outside lights, she leaves it all up to Tate to work his magic.

“I think they’re beautiful,” she said.

Tate said he puts up somewhere between 80,000 and 100,000 lights between the two homes.

“Everybody says that I’m doing a good job,” Tate said.

The effect is certainly stunning. In addition to the visual, there are Christmas carols that play.

Tate said he enjoys doing it and the neighboring communities most definitely enjoy seeing the festive homes.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Larry Tate of Boonville works on the Christmas decorations at a home in downtown Boonville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_20181129_203315815_iOS_formatted.jpg Larry Tate of Boonville works on the Christmas decorations at a home in downtown Boonville. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Larry Tate puts more than 80,000 Christmas lights up each year. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_20181129_203653782_iOS_formatted.jpg Larry Tate puts more than 80,000 Christmas lights up each year. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A daytime view of 203 N. Carolina Ave. in Boonville as Larry Tate continues to work on putting up all the decorations. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_20181129_203808293_iOS_formatted.jpg A daytime view of 203 N. Carolina Ave. in Boonville as Larry Tate continues to work on putting up all the decorations. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Santa keeps a watchful eye on Larry Tate as he brings the Christmas spirit to Boonville with two homes decorated with nearly 100,000 lights. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_20181129_204631689_iOS_formatted.jpg Santa keeps a watchful eye on Larry Tate as he brings the Christmas spirit to Boonville with two homes decorated with nearly 100,000 lights. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple