Hallways get new facelift

This year, Forbush High School has a new club for students who enjoy the creativity of art.

On Nov. 21, students had the day off, but the staff had a teacher work day. The art teacher, Kaitlin Bryant, suggested for her students in her art club to join her and start displaying art on the walls in both B and C buildings.

“As part of our campus beautification here at Forbush High, the murals were a no-brainer to add color and life to rid the overwhelming feel of institutionalization,” said Bryant. “Art club was going to make this happen. I gathered input from the teachers in both the B and C buildings as far as what they imagined. I gave the information to my students, and magic! They were the sole creative masterminds behind the murals. I couldn’t have been more proud.”

Hailey Buelin, a junior, said, “I think it is an interesting way to mark on the walls. Hopefully, as the years pass, the future students and staff will find the walls and enjoy the view.”

Melanie Arcia-Martinez, a junior, was a big help for allowing her art to be displayed on the C building wall.

“I’m extremely proud that my art is going to be displayed on the wall in C building. I love art and hopefully, for future students, they will see the painting and would like to join the art club! Art is such a fun class! Not only do you get to paint and do the typical art thing, you actually get to hang out with new people and get to have a blast!”

Zoe Reed is a student at Forbush High School.

