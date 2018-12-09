Major winter storm hits Yadkin County

Snow blankets Boonville in the first winter storm of 2018. -

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday Yadkin Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal reported that the Yadkin County Emergency Operations Center was fully operational as snow continues to fall. Vestal said the county, as well as the towns of Yadkinville and Jonesville had declared a State of Emergency around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening ahead of the storm.

Three National Guard teams are patrolling the county on I-77 and U.S. 421 for stranded motorists.

“They will be here probably throughout the night and into tomorrow,” Vestal said.

As of now no shelters had been opened in the county and Vestal said there would not likely be any shelters opened unless power outages become an issue.

“One thing about this snow, there’s a lot of it, I’m looking outside and we’ve got maybe 8 to 9 inches on our picnic table ][outside the EOC in Yadkinville] but it’s a fine snow and the wind’s blowing a little so we’re looking at the power lines and they’re not really getting weighted down,” Vestal said.

Downed trees could potentially cause power outages, however, he added.

Should a shelter open in the county Vestal said that information would be posted on the Ready NC website and phone app.

A storm hotline has also been established at 336-849-7999.

“It’s a recorded message right now, but if things turn for the worse we’ll have a person manning it to answer specific questions,” Vestal said.

Vestal cautioned area residents to stay off the roads if at all possible. He said the snow has already causes multiple wrecks in the area, including a FedEx truck which lost control and overturned in a ditch around 3 a.m. at mile-marker 70 on I-77 south-bound.

“It’s major proportions of snow right now and it’s going to get worse. If they go somewhere when they get ready to go home they may not be able to make it, so the best thing to do is just stay at home if you can and enjoy the warmth inside,” Vestal said.

Wrecked vehicles that have already been checked by emergency personnel are marked with yellow caution ribbons, Vestal said, so other travelers need not report those wrecks. However, any vehicles not marked could still have motorists inside so fellow travelers are asked to call 911 to report those wrecks.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

“They’re still holding Yadkin County in the 12 to 18 inches bracket,” he said.

Snow blankets Boonville in the first winter storm of 2018. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_2204.jpg Snow blankets Boonville in the first winter storm of 2018.