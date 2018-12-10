Roads still treacherous in many part of Yadkin County

Falcon Road in East Bend on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ashley Daniels. - Kirsten Reed captured this beautiful image during Sunday's snow storm in Yadkinville. - By 8:30 a.m. Sunday seven inches of snow had fallen in Yadkinville. Photo courtesy of AG Crutchley. - A snowy scene of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Nebo Road in Boonville. Photo courtesy of Danny Carter. - -

Reports vary from across Yadkin County as to snow totals, but most places in the county saw at least a foot of snow, if not more. Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said his home in Jonesville measured in around 18 inches of snow. At the Emergency Operations Center in Yadkinville, Vestal said they got too busy to keep up with the measurements but their last count was at around 15 inches.

Despite the heavy snowfall, problems around the county were fairly minimal, Vestal said. There were several bump-ups caused by slick roads and other vehicles that got stuck in the snow. Vestal said some of those they had to assist yesterday during the height of the storm could have been avoided had people listened to the warnings to stay inside and off the snow-covered roadways.

“People that didn’t heed our warnings and that didn’t have to be out cause us a lot of extra work,” Vestal said.

The warning continues today though DOT crews have been working to get main roads cleared of snow, there are still slick spots and many secondary roads in the county are still impassable, Vestal said.

“Roads are still pretty bad,” Vestal said. “It’s still another one of those days that people need to stay in and not be out. If you don’t have to travel, don’t. It’s still bad.”

For those who must travel, Vestal said to drive with caution.

“The roads may look clear and then you’ll get to areas that are not, they just need to be vigilant in their driving. Just because where you are now is passable and good pavement contact doesn’t mean that a mile down the road is not going to be terrible,” Vestal said.

A shelter at Starmount Middle School was opened last evening to house travelers who were stuck on I-77.

“We did that because I-77 northbound was at a complete standstill and we we’re estimating having to pull in hundreds of people,” Vestal explained. The traffic cleared, however, and travelers were able to move on and not be brought in to the shelter. At least six people were brought to the shelter last evening due to power outage but Vestal said they are working to find other arrangements for those individuals and close the shelter this morning as there have not been any additional calls for assistance.

Vestal said they are hoping the will be able to demobilize the National Guard teams around lunchtime today.

Yadkin County Schools will be closed today and tomorrow.

Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said the maintenance crews are working today and Tuesday to scrape parking lots at the county schools. He said they will be monitoring the conditions to determine if students can safely return to school on Wednesday.

“As we go through the day tomorrow we will be monitoring hourly temperatures,” Martin said. “We will also be checking roads. We anticipate that the main roads will be clear but the side roads are a concern. Whether or not we go to school on Wednesday will be determined in large part by the conditions of the side roads. If students are not able to go to school on Wednesday we are going to do our best to have an optional teacher workday.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Falcon Road in East Bend on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ashley Daniels. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_48059735_10210257434512057_7096664137802973184_o-1.jpg Falcon Road in East Bend on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ashley Daniels. Kirsten Reed captured this beautiful image during Sunday’s snow storm in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_47688545_2300536166646751_718270668222758912_n-1.jpg Kirsten Reed captured this beautiful image during Sunday’s snow storm in Yadkinville. By 8:30 a.m. Sunday seven inches of snow had fallen in Yadkinville. Photo courtesy of AG Crutchley. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_48051666_10156115137950669_5554363406401667072_o-1.jpg By 8:30 a.m. Sunday seven inches of snow had fallen in Yadkinville. Photo courtesy of AG Crutchley. A snowy scene of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Nebo Road in Boonville. Photo courtesy of Danny Carter. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_48091919_2198553230168718_8891540905060728832_n-1.jpg A snowy scene of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Nebo Road in Boonville. Photo courtesy of Danny Carter.