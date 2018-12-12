Snow leaves beauty and tragedy in its wake

Kirsten Reed captured this beautiful image during Sunday's snow storm in Yadkinville. - By 8:30 a.m. Sunday seven inches of snow had fallen in Yadkinville. Photo courtesy of AG Crutchley. - Falcon Road in East Bend on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Ashley Daniels. - A snowy scene of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Nebo Road in Boonville. Photo courtesy of Danny Carter. - - A patriotic view of Sunday’s snow. Photo courtesy of Cindy Young. - - These horses have their coats on to stay cozy during the snow. Photo courtesy of Danielle Church. - - A beautiful Moravian star gleams amidst the snow. Photo courtesy of Jan Wilson. - - The snow showing no signs of stopping in Yadkinville on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Lisa Brown. - - A cow peers through the snow. Photo courtesy of Mechelle Branon. - - Christmas decorations stand out against the backdrop of a winter wonderland in Lone Hickory. Photo courtesy of Mercy Hatfield. - - A snow covered tree in Boonville. Photo courtesy of Nick Huff. - - A beautiful snow covered landscape on Buck Shoals Road. Photo courtesy of Rose Presnell. - - Baltimore Road is barely visible in the snow. Photo courtesy of Scott McRae. - - Kirsten Reed captured this beautiful image during Sunday’s snow storm in Yadkinville. - - By 8:30 a.m. Sunday seven inches of snow had fallen in Yadkinville. Photo courtesy of AG Crutchley. - -

Reports vary from across Yadkin County as to the snow totals, but most places in the county saw at least a foot of snow, if not more on Sunday.

Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said his home in Jonesville measured in around 18 inches of snow. At the Emergency Operations Center in Yadkinville, Vestal said their last count was at around 15 inches before things were too busy for staff to continue measuring the snowfall.

The storm did claim at least one life in Yadkin County, Vestal reported. A man suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday afternoon after digging out his vehicle from the snow on I-77.

“His tractor-trailer became stuck in the snow, near Jonesville, he got out and was shoveling the snow to free the vehicle,” Vestal said. Once the vehicle was free, the man continued to drive but was caught in traffic where witnesses at the scene said the man began experiencing chest pains.

“Emergency measures were attempted at the scene,” Vestal said. “He was transported to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital where he passed away.”

The Yadkin County Emergency Services Department has not yet released the name of that individual.

There were several bump-ups caused by slick roads and other vehicles that got stuck in the snow. Vestal said some of those they had to assist during the height of the storm could have been avoided had people listened to the warnings to stay inside and off the snow-covered roadways.

“People that didn’t heed our warnings and that didn’t have to be out caused us a lot of extra work,” Vestal said.

The warning continued early in the week, though NC Department of Transportation crews have been working to get main roads cleared of snow, there were still slick spots and many secondary roads in the county were still impassable, Vestal said on Monday. On Tuesday, he added that many secondary roads remained in poor conditions, though main highways were much improved.

A shelter at Starmount Middle School was opened on Sunday to house travelers who were stuck on I-77.

“We did that because I-77 northbound was at a complete standstill and we were estimating having to pull in hundreds of people,” Vestal said.

The traffic cleared, however, and travelers were able to move on and not be brought in to the shelter. A family of six, which included young children, was brought to the shelter due to power outage, but Vestal said they were able to find other arrangements for those individuals and close the shelter on Monday morning.

Four National Guard teams were operating in the county throughout the storm, patrolling roadways to assist travelers who were trapped in the snow.

Yadkin County Schools were closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with an optional teacher work day on Wednesday.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

