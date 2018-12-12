A holly jolly weekend ahead

The annual Boonville Twilight Christmas parade, which was rescheduled from earlier in December, is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m with lineup beginning at 3 p.m. on Woodruff Road. In the event of rain on Saturday afternoon, the parade will be cancelled. Check the town of Boonville’s Facebook page for updates on the parade.

The Jonesville-Elkin Christmas parade, which was initially scheduled for last Sunday, was moved due to the winter weather that blanketed the region. It will be this Sunday at 3 p.m., beginning in Jonesville and crossing the Yadkin River into downtown Elkin. Line-up begins at 2 p.m.

The Yadkin Arts Council has two free holiday events this weekend. The classic film, “A Christmas Story,” will be shown in the Willingham Theater at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Yadkin Community Chorus, comprised of 21 local singers, will perform selections from Handel’s Messiah at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.

“This year’s 15th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah in the Yadkin Arts Council Willingham Theater heralds the Christmas season for us all,” said Patrick Long, Yadkin Community Chorus member. “We have new selections of the oratorio to perform this year and hope that the community comes to support our vocal and instrumental gifts. The chorus and ensemble would like to thank the countless people behind the scenes who make this performance possible.”

The Foothills Arts Council in Elkin has extended its annual Holiday Market to Friday and Saturday.

“The Foothills Holiday Market presented by the Foothills Arts Council was cut short this past week due to the snow,” said Arts Council Director Dan Butner. “Thanks, however, to the generosity of Coley Hall owner Cicely McCulloch, the market featuring handcrafted goods by more than 30 artisans will reopen Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Coley Hall in The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin.”

On Saturday, shoppers can also check out the North Elkin Holiday Market at Dirty Joe’s Coffee North (1829 N. Bridge St. Elkin) featuring 15-plus handcraft vendors from noon to 4 p.m. Both market locations will be accepting canned food donations for Tri-County Ministries, and Dirty Joe’s North will offer photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Let’s face it; holiday shopping has become a pain,” said Butner. “We either stand in long lines to buy the same gift as everyone else, or we avoid lines altogether and one-click-purchase our way through the season. I love shopping these local markets, because I know I’ll not only find the perfect gift for everyone on my list, I’ll also be giving back to the artisans that created them.

“Another joy of shopping local markets is knowing that everything is priced way less than comparable items I’d find in Boone, Winston, or Charlotte, so the experience equally appeals to my before and after Christmas spirits inner Scrooge.”

