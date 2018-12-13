Keep fire safety in mind this holiday season

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The glow of a Christmas tree can brighten the holiday season, but be a fire concern as well. -

While home fires can happen at any time of the year, the colder months and holiday season pose additional risks for fire. Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard said individuals should take extra care this winter with heating devices and Christmas decorations to ensure a happy and safe season.

Those who decorate a real tree for Christmas should be sure the tree is watered daily to keep it from drying out.

“Keep your tree watered so the firemen don’t have to come water it,” Leonard said.

Selecting a location in the home for a real tree is important also.

“Be mindful of where you put the tree, you don’t want it near heat registers as that can make the tree dry out even quicker,” Leonard said.

When putting lights on the tree, Leonard said it is important to carefully inspect light strands to be sure there are no bare spots, pinched wires or missing bulbs. Leonard added no more than three strands of lights should be connected together per electrical socket so as to avoid a circuit overload.

For outdoor holiday decorations, Leonard said it is important to only use lights and extension cords that are rated for outdoor use and to use a water resistant box or other covering where extension cord couplings are.

For those who want to light candles to brighten up the season, Leonard cautioned to keep at least 12 inches of space around the candle and never to leave candles unattended.

When the season has ended, remove live trees as soon as possible from the home to eliminate potential fire risk, Leonard added.

Only approved heating devices should be used inside homes, Leonard said. Never use an open oven door as a way to heat, he warned.

Should power outages be an issue this winter, such as during winter storms, Leonard said to use extreme caution if using generators. Generators should only be used outdoors so as to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Those who may cook with gas grills or camp stoves during power outages should be sure to use those items in well-ventilated outdoor areas only.

As always, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are vital safety devices to have in homes to avoid potential death from fire, smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

