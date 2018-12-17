Pet safety key in the cold

The cold winter months can pose a number of dangers to pets.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, pet cats should not be left outdoors in the winter even if they roam during other seasons.

Pets should not be left outside when the temperature drops. If a dog has to stay outside for an extended period of time during the winter, they need to be protected by a dry, draft free shelter that is large enough for them to move around comfortably but small enough to hold in body heat. The floor should be raised a few inches off the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw (do not use things that may freeze like a blanket). The doorway needs to be covered with a waterproof material.

If a pet will have to spend a lot of time outside in the winter, plan on feeding them more than normal because keeping warm depletes their energy. Check their water dish often to ensure that it is full, fresh and unfrozen. Use plastic food and water dishes because when the temperature drops, a pet’s tongue can stick and freeze to metal.

When it comes to outdoor cats and small wildlife, use caution around vehicles. A warm engine may attract them and they may crawl under to hood in order to stay warm. A good safety tip would be to bang on the hood to scare them away before starting a vehicle.

Dogs are at a higher risk of salt poisoning in the colder months because of the rock salt used to melt ice. Make sure to wipe down their paws after taking them for a walk removing any rock salt. If not, they will lick their paws clean themselves and risk salt poisoning. If a pet ingests rock salt, call a veterinarian immediately.

Cold temperatures should not become a problem for most dogs until it falls below 45 degrees. Once temperatures fall below 45, some cold adverse dogs may begin to feel uncomfortable. When the temperature falls below 32, owners of small breeds, thin coat dogs, young, old or sick dogs should pay close attention to their pets well-being.

Once the temperature drops below 20, a dog has a high chance of developing cold-associated health problems like hypothermia and frostbite. Keep a close eye on the pet’s behavior. Petmd.com suggest the best way to monitor dogs when it’s cold is to keep a close eye on their behavior. If one notices a dog shivering, acting anxious, whining, slowing down, searching out warm locations or holding up one or more paws, it’s time to head inside.

If one sees a pet has been left out in the cold, politely express concerns with the owner. Keep in mind that some people truly don’t know the risk that cold weather poses to their pets or wildlife and may be more than willing to correct any issues addressed. If they fail to address these issues or continue to neglect their animal, call the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-849-7901 option 1.