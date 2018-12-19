Yadkin County Public Library news

Our adult book club meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. Our first meeting will be on Dec. 20, and we will choose a book to read at that time. Come share your love of reading with us!

Come join our knitting and crocheting group! You do not need to be an expert to participate. Beginners and advanced alike are welcome to join us. All you need is some yarn and needles. This group will meet each Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Preschool Storytime is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Preschool Storytime is for preschoolers, ages 2 to 5, and is free and open to the public. Storytime is planned around a weekly theme with stories and crafts. Make plans to bring your child or grandchild for an hour of fun.

Teens, join us for Anime Drawing Club. We get to combine to awesome things: Anime and drawing. You don’t have to be a great artist to join us, and you also don’t have to share what you’ve drawn if you don’t want to. This is all about having fun, making friends, and getting to chat about (and draw!) Anime. This club meets the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m.

We have a book sale in the front entryway. With a variety of books to choose from, there is something for everyone at a great price that cannot be beat. We have recently weeded our nonfiction and reference collections. Come see what we have to offer!

NC Works and Surry Community College no longer have a representative at the library. There will be a veteran’s representative will be at the library on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only. You can contact Jennifer Carter at 336-464-0520 ext. 1355.

Make It, Take It is a class where you “make” crafts to “take” home. It is held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 3 p.m. Some projects will be finished in one session, but others may take a little more time. Examples of some of the crafts we might make include paper crafts, felt ornaments, and designing a kaleidoscope. If you would like to join us, please let us know at least two days before the scheduled session so we can have enough supplies on hand.

If you are in high school and you love to read, then be our book buddies and come join our Teen Book Club. We meet on the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. Each month, we will choose a book to read, and when we come together again at the next meeting, we will discuss our thoughts about it. It is okay if you end up not enjoying the book. There are no wrong opinions! For next time, we are reading “Gone” by Michael Grant.

Our writer’s group is open to writers of all skill levels from high school and up. We meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 4 p.m. Join us for a fun time of writing, discussions, workshops, and support with likeminded people. All you need is a pencil, some paper, and your imagination.

If you are interested in tracing your family roots or need help in learning to use Ancestry.com, the library offers free workshops. Classes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and on Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yadkin County Public Library. All NWRL libraries offer free access to the Ancestry.com Library Edition. No advanced registration is required, and all workshops are free and open to the public.

For a complete list of events going on at the Yadkin County Public Library or any of the NWRL libraries, visit the webpage at www.nwrl.org. Also, the library has a Facebook page. Like our page to stay up to date on events, news, and photos.

The Yadkin County Public Library is a member of the Northwestern Regional Library system, comprised of libraries in Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. The library’s normal operating hours are as follows: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. However, we will be closed on Dec. 24-26 for Christmas.

In the event of inclement weather, library closings can be found on our Facebook page.