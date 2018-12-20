County approves purchase of new snow tires for EMS director

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners approved the three items on the action agenda during Monday’s meeting. The first was a budget amendment to transfer $860 from the contingency budget to EMS vehicle Maintenance line for the purchase of snow tires.

A resolution was approved to declare snow tires that no longer fit any county vehicles as surplus and donate them to the Yadkin County Rescue Squad, a nonprofit organization.

A detective position with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was reclassified to a detective lieutenant position with a salary increase from pay grade 68 ($36,111 to $54,166 to pay grade 71 ($41,568 to $62,352.) The request was made to create a better balance of supervision within the Criminal Investigations Division in the area of narcotics investigations.

The design plans for the proposed new sheriff’s office administration building also was discussed. The board did approve an additional cost of $35,000 on the contract with architecture firm Clark Patterson Lee for the design to include a third floor.

