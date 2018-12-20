Heating assistance available for low-income families

Earlier this month Yadkin County began distributing funds from the federal government to assist low income families with heating costs. On Dec. 3, the program was opened up for applications for those with a person age 60 or older in the home or individuals who receive disability benefits through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.

Beginning on Jan. 2, 2019, all households who meet income-eligibility requirements will be able to apply for energy assistance. Applications are accepted through March 29, 2019.

Those applying for the program must provide income verification through documentation such as a bank statement. Applications must be submitted in person or may be mailed if the applicant is unable to come to the office.

To learn more about or to apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance program or to apply, visit the Yadkin County Human Services Agency located at 250 E. Willow St., Yadkinville, across from Yadkinville Town Hall or call 336-849-7910.

