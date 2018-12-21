Girl Scouts and Goodwill partnership promotes giving back

COLFAX — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, partnered together in their annual service project, Good Turn for Goodwill, during the month of October.

The service project, which is now in its 17th year, encourages local Girl Scouts to collect gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. In turn, the girls are also able to support the employment and training programs that Goodwill offers to people in the community who are looking for jobs and want to reach financial stability.

“We are so thankful that we can continue this partnership with Goodwill year after year,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “It’s a simple endeavor that makes a big impact on our local communities.”

Throughout October, 2,355 Girl Scouts from across western and central North Carolina donated 3,599 bags of goods. Several troops also had the opportunity to tour their Goodwill location and see behind-the-scenes of the how the organization operates.