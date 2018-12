Photos courtesy of the town of Boonville Newly-elected Boonville Commissioner Wayne Cook is sworn in at the December meeting of the board. - Photos courtesy of the town of Boonville Vaughn Benton is sworn in to serve in his new role as mayor of Boonville. -

