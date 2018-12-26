Three charged in armed robberies

Three area residents had their Christmas Day spoiled when they were stopped and charged in armed robbery cases which took place in Yadkin County this week.

The first of several reported armed robberies in the Yadkin and Elkin areas occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the 7-11 convenience store in Hamptonville, according to Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver.

Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner confirmed earlier this week that armed robberies had occurred at the Dollar General on Brookfall Dairy Road on the north end of Elkin as well as the Elk Mart convenience store in Wilkes County at West End Elkin around 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday.

An attempted robbery was reported at the Dollar General on N.C. 67 at Wiseman’s Crossroads just after 10 a.m. Monday, Christmas Eve, Oliver said.

No one was injured in any of the incidents. Wagoner said in the Elkin Dollar General incident, the male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money, which he was given, and then he left the store.

“Based on our investigation and information we had got, we were looking for a vehicle that our officers spotted on Dec. 25 at about 5 p.m.,” Oliver said. “It was spotted on N.C. 67 in the East Bend area. Based on the traffic stop and information from the investigation, we made three arrests.”

Brandon Prescott was charged with conspiracy to rob with a dangerous weapon and assault and conspiracy on attempted robbery. He is being held in the Yadkin County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Patricia Hague was charged with conspiracy to rob with a dangerous weapon and assault and conspiracy on attempted robbery. She also is being held in Yadkin County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Monalisa Mullins has been charged with conspiracy on attempted robbery and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond. Oliver said they didn’t believe she was involved in the Hamptonville incident.

“The investigation is continuing into their connection, but we feel confident they are the ones involved in the Wilkes and Elkin robberies,” Oliver said.

Investigators from Elkin and Wilkes will have to make the charges in those cases.

The investigation is continuing.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

