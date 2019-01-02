Fight the flu

Images courtesy of the CDC What to do if you’ve got the flu - Images courtesy of the CDC Protect yourself and others with flu vaccine. -

According to the Centers for Disease Control, North Carolina is experiencing minimal flu activity. Nevertheless, prevention is key for those who want to avoid the debilitating and potentially deadly illness.

Influenza (also known as flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death, said Jessica Wall, Yadkin County Human Services assistant director.

Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who are sick with flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue (tiredness). Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever, Wall said.

Though some may like to find excuses to avoid a shot, the flu vaccine is highly recommend to those who don’t want to get sick this winter.

“The flu vaccine is still the best means to reduce your risk of getting the flu and reducing the serious side effects of flu,” Wall said. “Other ways to keep flu activity low is to remember to wash your hands. Handwashing will prevent the spread of communicable disease, including flu. There are many situations in which you should wash your hands, but in flu season you especially should if you sneeze or cough (be sure to cover your nose and mouth). You can also use alcohol based hand sanitizers. If you start to experience signs or symptoms of flu-like illness, seek medical care and stay home from work or school. Treatment and isolation helps prevent the spread of flu. A person is contagious one day prior to symptoms and up to five to seven days after onset.”

Aside from making one feel miserable, the flu can also pose more severe risks.

“Someone might also develop secondary complications from getting the flu, such as pneumonia,” Wall said. “This is why prevention, diagnosis, and treatment is so important. If someone needs more information or has concerns about the flu, they should have a conversation with their medical provider.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

What to do if you’ve got the flu https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sick-with-the-flu.pdf What to do if you’ve got the flu Images courtesy of the CDC Protect yourself and others with flu vaccine. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_seniors-protecting-both_formatted.jpg Protect yourself and others with flu vaccine. Images courtesy of the CDC