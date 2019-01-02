Mailings sent to update voter registration

On Dec. 17, 2018, the Yadkin County Board of Elections Office mailed notifications to 1,021 individuals whose voter registrations could become inactive. Voter registration becomes inactive if the individual has not voted in the past two federal elections in a row, or have not updated their information with the local Board of Elections office.

Yadkin County Board of Elections Director Elaine Barnes explained the notices mailed to voters will require confirmation of address by the voter to remain active.

“I just want the voters to understand why they are getting the cards and that if they will fill them out, sign them and return them with the correct information on them for voting purposes, that it will help with updating their registration information in our database,” Barnes said.

“Only voters who have not voted in the past two general elections will get the confirmation card. It is postage paid so they will not have to pay postage. If we do not get the card back from the voter, they will go into inactive status.”

Those who do not return the form will become inactive, but Barnes said they will still be able to vote, should they chose to do so. In order to vote in an upcoming election they would need to update their information before the election, or they would have to do it on Election Day.

For more information or to update a voter registration, contact the Yadkin County Board of Elections office at 336-849-7907.

