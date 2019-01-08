East Bend suspects charged in school break-in

Campbell - Popp -

EAST BEND — Two East Bend men have been arrested for an alleged breaking and entering at Forbush Elementary School.

On Jan. 1, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a breaking and entering in progress at the school on Old U.S. 421 Hwy. East. The caller, a school employee, said two males subjects had broken into the school and fled on foot after being seen.

Deputies arrived on the scene and began searching the area for the suspects. One of the suspects, Nicholas Ryan Campbell, 22, was located and apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

The second suspect, Michael Phillip Popp, 18, was spotted by deputies and a foot pursuit ensued. Deputies were unable to locate Popp on this date, however, he was arrested on Jan. 3 at his residence.

Campbell was charged with one felony count of attempted breaking and entering, one misdemeanor count of larceny, one misdemeanor count of injury to real property, one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Popp was charged with one felony count of attempted breaking and entering, one misdemeanor count of larceny, one misdemeanor count of injury to real property, and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. Popp is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

