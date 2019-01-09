Multiple suspects charged in ‘Operation Holiday Cleanup’

Multiple suspects have been arrested as part of a two month investigation the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was calling Operation Holiday Cleanup.

Since December 2018, the Sheriff’s Office has executed 10 search warrants throughout Yadkin and surrounding counties. These search warrants resulted in the recovery of two stolen vehicle engines, two stolen utility trailers, two stolen Four-wheelers, three guns and the seizure of controlled substances including Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine and Prescription Pills. The operation concluded on Jan. 7 ending with a motor vehicle pursuit by the Yakin County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended in a motor vehicle collision and the capture of Nicholas Tyler Gatlin and Whitney Sizemore. The operation was the result of multiple lengthy Breaking & Entering, Larceny, Robbery and Narcotics investigations in Yadkin County.

Justin Adam Summers, 32, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Two counts sell/deliver Schedule II, Cocaine

• Two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Cocaine

• Two counts maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

• Two counts conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II, Cocaine

Summers is currently being held in Davie County Detention Center for additional charges in their County. Summers has a $150,000 secured bond. Summers next court date is Jan. 23.

Tabitha Lynn Martin, 29, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Felony breaking & entering and larceny

• Felony obtaining property by false pretenses

• Felony financial card theft

• Two counts forgery of endorsement

• Two counts uttering forged instrument

• Misdemeanor larceny

Martin is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. Martin’s next court date is 1/23/19.

James Alexander Blevins, 28, Yadkinville was arrested and charged with the following:

• Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

• Felony possess Schedule II, Cocaine

• Felony larceny

• Felony obtain property by false pretenses

James Blevins is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. James Blevins’ next court date is 1/16/19.

Luther Jefferson Blevins Jr, 30, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Two (2) counts felony larceny of a motor vehicle

• Felony larceny

• Felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses

• Felony conspiracy to commit larceny

• Misdemeanor resist, obstruct or delay a government official

Luther Blevins is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. Luther Blevins’ next court date is 1/15/19.

Davis Cook Howell, 37, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II,

Methamphetamine

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule VI, Marijuana

• Felony possession of Schedule I, Heroin

• Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Howell was released under a $16,000 secured bond. Howell’s next court date is Jan. 23.

Mauricio Leal Martinez, 45, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Felony sell/deliver Schedule I, Heroin

• Felony sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam

• Two counts Felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances

• Two counts Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule I, Heroin

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule VI, Marijuana

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam

• Felony possession of stolen property

Mauricio Martinez is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Mauricio Martinez’s had a court date on Jan. 8.

Eric Leal Martinez, 48, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Five counts Felony sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Four counts Felony sell/deliver Schedule III, Suboxone

• Felony sell/deliver Schedule VI, Marijuana

• Seven counts Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances

• Five counts Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Four counts Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule III, Suboxone

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule VI, Marijuana

• Four counts Felony conspire to sell/deliver Schedule II

• Two counts Felony sell controlled substance in a park

• Two counts Felony sex offender unlawfully in a park

• Felony failure to change address by a sex offender

Eric Martinez is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Eric Martinez had a court date on Jan. 9.

Alfonso Leal Martinez, 49, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Felony possess Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances

• Felony failure to change address by a sex offender

Alfonso Martinez was released under a $5,000 secured bond. Alfonso Martinez had a court date is on Jan. 9.

Jose Guadalupe Lopez, 19, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Three counts Felony sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Three counts Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Felony maintain a dwelling for controlled substances

• Felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

Lopez is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $53,000 secured bond. Lopez’s had a court date on Jan. 8.

Archie Dale Royal Jr, 32, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Felony possession of Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Royal is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. Royal’s had a court date is on Jan. 8.

Nicholas Tyler Gatlin, 24, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Four counts Felony sell/deliver Schedule II Methamphetamine

• Five counts Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Six counts Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances

• Two counts Felony possess a firearm by a convicted felon

• Four counts Felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Felony flee to elude

• Felony sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam

• Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule IV, Alprazolam

Gatlin is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Gatlin had a court date on Jan. 9.

Whitney Nicole Sizemore, 27, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

• Two counts possess a firearm by a convicted felon

• Two counts Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Two counts Felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Felony sell/deliver Schedule II, Methamphetamine

• Felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Sizemore is currently being held in Yadkin County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Sizemore had a court date on Jan. 9.

The investigations are ongoing and other charges are pending. Wilkes and Surry County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with three of the search warrants in their jurisdictions. Yadkinville Police Department assisted with the recovery of an additional stolen truck and the arrest of James Alexander Blevins. Boonville Police Department, Jonesville Police Department and the NC State Highway Patrol assisted with the chase and wreck investigation. Davie County assisted with the arrest of Eric Leal Martinez in their county.

