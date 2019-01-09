Auditions for Yadkin Arts Council productions

The Yadkin Arts Council’s Willingham Performing Arts Academy has announced open auditions on Jan. 12 for multiple productions.

“All ages and experience levels welcome,” said Director Jessie Grant. “We have a tradition of excellence. We welcome folks back and newcomers alike. We are always looking to expand our theater family. There is something this season for everyone. We are looking for folks to be onstage and stage managers as well.”

Productions open for audition are Mamma Mia, Newsies, Elf Jr. the musical, Beautiful Star and Young Frankenstein.

Audition times vary depending on age. Younger children, kindergarten through second grade, will audition from 8:30 to 9 a.m., while 9 to 10 a.m. will be for third- through fifth-graders; 10 a.m. to noon for sixth- through 12th-graders. High school graduates and adults will audition from noon to 1:30 p.m. Call backs for older children and adults will be by invitation only from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning should complete an audition form which can be found online at https://goo.gl/forms/Rr8HTPbT49zpgrUh1.

“Once the form is completed, we will select a monologue, song, and dance for you to prepare. It is not required for anything to be memorized, but it is highly encouraged to be familiar with the material. You are more than welcome to use a hard copy of your monologue and sheet music. There will be several hard copies of all of the material at the audition as well,” said Grant.

For more information or to view the audition packet, visit https://www.yacwpaa.org/ or contact Jessie Grant at 919-260-9035.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.