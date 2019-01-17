Winter event celebrates Yadkin wines

The 10th annual Yadkin Winter Reds wine events will be held Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 23-24. These two weekend events will offer guests a chance to enjoy wonderful wines, along with food and entertainment in Yadkin County. The events are perfect for those looking for a winter weekend getaway to the Yadkin Valley wine region.

“This is a great opportunity for you to visit Yadkin County wineries and taste the excellent wines that are being produced,” said Jamie Johnston of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce. The Winter Reds event is sponsored by the Yadkin County Tourism Development Authority.

Participating Yadkin County wineries will feature a two-ounce pour of their “Winter Red” selection in a Riedel wine glass paired with a three-ounce food item. The hours will be Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Each ticket holder will be assigned to a starting winery where they will receive their Riedel wine glass and a map. Ticket is good for both days on the selected weekend chosen — one visit per winery. Limited ticket event for both weekends.

Tickets are $30 per weekend. The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 23.

The January menu includes London broil sliders with Chef Greg’s Red Wine sauce paired with Cherokee Red at Cellar 4201, sausage and cheese wontons paired with Merlot Reserve at Divine Llama, red wine pork tenderloin paired with Tres Cerise at Flint Hill Vineyards, beef tenderloin sliders paired with Kaleidescope Red at RagApple Lassie and blackberry-infused double chocolate brownie bites with blackberry ganache paired with blackberry wine at Sanders Ridge.

For February, Brandon Hills Vineyards will serve a homemade chili paired with Merlot. Hanover Park will feature a Mediterranean Stew paired with Mourvedre, Laurel Gray Vineyards will have warm and cheesy Mexican dip with crispy tortilla chips paired with chilled Sangria. Midnight Magdalena Vineyards will serve smoked meatloaf paired with Merlot. Shadow Springs Vineyards is serving chocolate salted coconut bar paired with Dark Shadow and Windsor Run Cellars will have a mushroom pate on crostini paired with Merlot.

For more information about the Winter Reds Event, contact the Yadkin County Visitors Office at 1-877-492-3546. Tickets for the Winter Reds are available at the Yadkin County Visitors Center (the chamber office), online at www.visityadkin.com or by phone at 1-877-4YADKIN.

