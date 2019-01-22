Boonville seeking new police chief, officer

BOONVILLE — The town of Boonville is accepting applications for a new police officer and still seeks a new police chief.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED, current BLET Certification, and valid NC driver’s license. State and department requirements also include background checks, medical/psychological exams, and drug screening. Applicants must complete a Town Employment Application. Applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 326, Boonville, NC 27011 or hand-delivered to Town Hall at 110 N. Carolina Ave, Boonville.

The town continues to seek applicants for a new chief of police as well. The town hired Chuck Evitt on July 4, 2018, to fill the role of police chief. Evitt resigned his position on Dec. 18, 2018.

According to the post on the town of Boonville’s website, the individual selected for police chief will perform complex professional work consisting of planning, organizing and directing the overall operation of the police department. Duties involve establishing departmental policies and procedures, overseeing the department’s budget, recruitment, selection, career development, and training of personnel for a department of five full-time and six part-time officers. Work requires independence, initiative, good judgment, and strong leadership abilities.

Applicants for the position of police chief are preferred to hold a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement or a related field and have five years of recent, continuous, responsible municipal police service experience as a full-time police officer to include, one to two years experience in a managerial position with a police agency of comparable size of Boonville in terms of the scope of activity or an equivalent combination of training and experience. Applicants must be a certified State of North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer. Applicants are asked to submit letter of interest with resume to Town Clerk, Town of Boonville at P.O. Box 326, Boonville.

Officer Bryan Rutledge is serving as interim police chief for the town.

On Tuesday, Boonville Mayor Vaughn Benton did not have a comment on how the search was going to find a new chief for the town’s police department.

