Fire, wreck cause problems in Yadkin County

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. - Photo courtesy of Courtney Fire Department A log truck overturned, blocking U.S. 601 just outside of Yadkinville on Tuesday afternoon. - -

Emergency personnel were on the scenes of two simultaneous incidents on Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. 601 between Courtney and Yadkinville was blocked for most of the afternoon due to a logging truck that overturned.

Firefighters also were on the scene of a fire in a grain bin at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville. Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard said workers were attempting to remove as much grain from the bin as possible while firefighters were working to douse the blaze.

No major injuries were reported in either incident.

More details were not available at press time.

Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_2991-2.jpg Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_2992-2.jpg Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_2993-2.jpg Firefighters work the scene of a grain bin fire at the Wolfe-Reece and Lynch Mill in Boonville Tuesday afternoon. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A log truck overturned, blocking U.S. 601 just outside of Yadkinville on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_50299063_2359496264120944_1725734008609832960_n-1.jpg A log truck overturned, blocking U.S. 601 just outside of Yadkinville on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Courtney Fire Department