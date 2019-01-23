Yadkin leaders honored at Chamber banquet

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Chad Tidd, operator of Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, serves as keynote speaker for the 2019 Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and awards banquet. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Business leaders from Yadkin County gather for the annual Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Chamber Chairman Mitzie Branon presents the Economic Development award to John Blackard and Robbie Brown from Pioneer Records Management. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Carol Roberts is presented with the community service award. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Jerry Wall is presented with the Volunteerism Award. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Impact Award is presented to David Gentry. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Outgoing Chairman Mitzie Branon speaks at the 2019 Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce meeting and awards banquet. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is presented with the Chairman’s Award. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple CMS Insurance presents the Farmer of the Year Award to Larry Doub. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple David Nance is presented with the Duke Energy Citizenship Award. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple - -

Business leaders from around the county gathered on Tuesday night for the annual Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce meeting and awards banquet. This year’s event was held at the Agricultural and Educational Building on the Yadkin Campus of Surry Community College in Yadkinville.

Chad Tidd, operator of Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, served as the keynote speaker for the celebration. He spoke to attendees about the importance of caring for others and making them welcome.

Tidd reflected on the proverb “a shared table is a shared life” and the importance of connecting with others through sharing a meal together. He also spoke on the importance of hospitality.

A number of local citizens were honored at Tuesday’s event with various awards recognizing businesses and individuals who have made a difference in the county in the areas of economic development and volunteerism.

Pioneer Records Management, a content management provider now with a location in Yadkinville, was presented an award for economic impact in the community.

Carol Roberts, a long-time volunteer with Yadkin Christian Ministries, was presented with the community service award. Roberts has volunteered with YCM since its inception. She also helps to organize the Empty Bowls fundraiser hosted by YCM each year.

Recognized with the Volunteerism award was Jerry Wall. Wall spearheaded the veterans memorial at the SECU Hospice Home. He is also a volunteer with hospice as well as Meals on Wheels.

The Impact Award was presented to David Gentry for his support of community endeavors including the Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival, Impact Yadkin and more.

The Chairman’s Award, recognizing an individual or group who has gone above and beyond, was presented this year to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners.

“The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners funded the Yadkin Guarantee program to aid in eliminating financial barriers for Yadkin County students creating an opportunity to continue their education through Surry Community College. Their proactive approach to helping Yadkin County citizens pursue a college education and vocational training is refreshing and should pay great dividends to our community,” said Chairman Mitzie Branon.

Larry Doub was presented with the CMS Farmer of the Year Award. Doub is farming the same land his father began farming in the 1950s. He is a founding member of the Yadkin/Davie 4-H Association and has a long history of community service.

The Duke Energy Citizenship Award was given to David Nance in recognition of his service to civic and charitable organizations in the community.

“He truly loves Yadkin County. His heart and his service are a great reflection on what makes Yadkin County a wonderful placed to live and work,” said Jimmy Flythe.

At the close of the meeting, outgoing chairman, Mitzie Branon, was presented with a special plaque by incoming chairman, Dr. Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools.

