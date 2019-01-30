‘Llama’ wins the bee

Photo courtesy of Yadkin County Schools Students who competed in the county-wide spelling bee include, front row, Boonville Elementary - Ty Hamby, Fall Creek - Isaac Hazen, Jonesville - Mackenzie Schroeder; back row, West Yadkin - Kaleb Morris, Yadkinville - Xavier Barboza, Starmount Middle - Devin Smith, Forbush Middle - Jeremiah Blakely, Forbush Elementary - Payton Casstevens, Courtney - Brandt Meseke and East Bend - Maggie Miller. - Photo courtesy of Yadkin County Schools Dr. Todd Martin, Yadkin County Schools superintendent, presents the trophy to the 2019 District Spelling Bee winner, Jeremiah Blakely of Forbush Middle School. -

Students from around the county competed on Friday in the annual district spelling bee. This year’s spelling bee was held in the Willingham Theater at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville.

Winner of this year’s competition was Jeremiah Blakely, an eighth-grader from Forbush Middle School. The final winning words of this year’s bee were fathom and llama.

Dr. Todd Martin, Yadkin County Schools superintendent, expressed his pride in the students who competed.

“We had a very good spelling bee this past Friday. The students represented their schools well,” Martin said. “At the end we had two very good spellers vying for the title and it could have gone either way. I am proud of all these young people because I believe that spelling is becoming somewhat of a lost skill in society. We live in a world where our computers and cell phones auto correct words for us so for our students to put in the time and work to become good spellers is a compliment to them.”

