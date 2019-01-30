Yadkin school officials consider reorganization of sixth grade

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Jennifer Hemric of the Yadkin County Board of Education welcomes parents and students to a public hearing regarding the possible reorganization of sixth grade to the middle school. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Parents and students attend a public hearing about the possible reorganization of sixth grade to the middle schools. -

Two public hearings were held for parents to share their thoughts on the possible reorganization of sixth grade into the middle school.

Dr. Todd Martin, Yadkin County Schools superintendent, said the district staff and the board of education began discussing the tier reorganization in the fall.

“It is a big decision and one that takes a lot of study, so the board members have been deliberate and are doing their due diligence. Additionally, the board of education feels very strongly that parents need to be a part of this process,” Martin said.

“We have several reasons for looking at a tier reorganization,” Martin said. “Sixth-grade students would have increased course options at the middle schools. Additionally, North Carolina learning standards and curricula are aligned for grade six through eight. We would be able to offer more advanced math courses for students. We also feel students would have more personalized learning experiences. There are just a few of the reasons we are looking at the tier reorganization.”

At both meetings, school administrators shared information on how they believe students could benefit from the reorganization.

The first public meeting was held on Jan. 24 at Forbush Middle School.

“The public hearing was well attended. There were several parents there and I was pleased to see several of our students there last week,” said Martin, following the first public hearing. “We had five people who signed up to speak to the board. I was very pleased overall because when people discuss things like this, it can get emotional. However, everyone was very respectful and I am appreciative of that. The members of the board listened to the speakers and then stayed around afterwards to talk to individuals.”

The second meeting, held Monday at Starmount Middle School, also drew a small crowd of parents and students. Three speakers shared their thoughts on the potential reorganization.

Questions were collected from parents at both meetings and Martin said responses to those questions will be posted online in the coming weeks.

Martin said speakers at both public hearings had questions about the reorganization and how it would affect their children. The timing of the possible change was one concern for parents and students. Some who spoke at the hearings were opposed to the move.

Parent Kevin Ratcliffe spoke at both meetings to express his opposition to the tier reorganization. He said student safety should be the first priority. He expressed doubt over the studies cited in the Frequently Asked Questions document posted on the school system website that touted the benefits of sixth grade being part of middle school.

Ratcliffe suggested the information was outdated as one quote dated back to 2000 and another to 1982 and 1993. Ratcliffe said studies could likely be found to support different set-ups such as K-8 organization, which he said he supported. He suggested the middle school facilities be converted to elementary schools.

“This gives smaller class sizes and more parent participation,” Ratcliffe said.

He also suggested distance learning options to benefit advanced and honors students who needed greater challenges with coursework.

It was noted during the administration’s presentation that most other school systems in the state operated with sixth through eighth grade in middle school. Ratcliffe referenced the old adage about “everyone jumping off a bridge” and said that was not a valid reason for making the change.

Ratcliffe’s comments were met with applause from other parents at Monday’s meeting.

Martin said the Board of Education and other administrators would continue to evaluate the feedback from parents as they work to determine the best option for Yadkin County students.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Education is scheduled for Feb. 4 with closed session beginning at 6 p.m. and open session immediately following. The meeting will be held at Administration Building located at 121 Washington St. in Yadkinville.

To view the Frequently Asked Questions document regarding the possible reorganization, visit www.yadkin.k12.nc.us/apps/news/article/981239

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Jennifer Hemric of the Yadkin County Board of Education welcomes parents and students to a public hearing regarding the possible reorganization of sixth grade to the middle school. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_3114_formatted.jpg Jennifer Hemric of the Yadkin County Board of Education welcomes parents and students to a public hearing regarding the possible reorganization of sixth grade to the middle school. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Parents and students attend a public hearing about the possible reorganization of sixth grade to the middle schools. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_3118_formatted.jpg Parents and students attend a public hearing about the possible reorganization of sixth grade to the middle schools. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple