Fire destroys Boonville home, no injuries reported

BOONVILLE — A fire destroyed the home of a Boonville family on Monday evening.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene of the residential fire at 473 W. Main St. just after 6 p.m. on Monday. N.C. 67 was blocked until around midnight as firefighters worked to douse the blaze. No one was injured in the fire.

The Yadkin County Fire Marshal said on Tuesday a cause has been determined but no details are being released yet pending a private investigation for insurance purposes. No foul play was involved, he said.

Donations for the family are being accepted through Boonville Elementary School. Cash, check, or gift cards are being collected for the family at this time. For more details on donating, contact Boonville Elementary School at 336-367-7021.

Multiple fire departments and EMS respond to the scene of a blaze at 473 W. Main St. in Boonville Monday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_3119-2.jpg Multiple fire departments and EMS respond to the scene of a blaze at 473 W. Main St. in Boonville Monday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple