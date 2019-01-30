Auditions to be held Saturday for ‘Picnic’

The Yadkin Arts Council will hold auditions for its spring production of “Picnic” on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Open roles include:
• Rosemary (age 40s to 60s) — feisty, independent, fashionable school teacher
• Howard (age 40s to 60s) — warm, down to earth suitor to Rosemary
• Millie (young teenager) — bright, energetic, tomboyish
• Irma (30s to 60s) — funny friend-girl to Rosemary
Scenes will be available for cold readings. The production will be staged April 5, 6, 12, and 13, with performances at 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 336-679-2941 or email Erika@yadkinarts.org to register for the audition.
