New men’s clothing store opens in Yadkinville

Shoppers now have a new location to buy clothing for men and boys in Yadkinville. Sam and Al’s Casual Duds for Casual Dudes, located at 953 S. State St., opened its doors on Dec. 1, 2018.

Proprietor John Leatherman said he saw the need for such a retail store in the community and he is already receiving positive feedback from customers.

The shop is named in memory of Leatherman’s father and uncle.

“I wanted to incorporate them into the business because they were such a big influence on me my whole life,” he said.

Sam and Al’s offers socks, underwear, including thermal underwear, work boots, sweatshirts, tees, Wrangler jeans and Texas jeans, as well as other casual wear for men and boys.

Leatherman said he plans to offer a variety of items suitable for work and play. He also plans to continue to add items to his inventory based on customer suggestions. Offering a variety of sizes to fit all body types is something Leatherman said he is striving to do as well.

Hours at Sam and Al’s Casual Duds are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shop accepts personnel checks, all major credit cards and also will offer layaway options for customers. Tuesday is a Senior Day, with a 10-percent discount offered to customers age 55 and older.

“It’s just a way to say thank you, we appreciate your business,” Leatherman said.

For more information on Sam and Al’s Casual Duds for Casual Dudes, visit it on Facebook or call 336-677-1901.

