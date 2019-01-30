Volunteers needs for meal packing event to benefit those in need

On Feb. 9, Yadkin Christian Ministries, along with the Yadkinville Rotary Club, will be supporting Rise Against Hunger by taking part in packaging meals that will go to feed those in need. Additional volunteers are welcome as the groups have a goal of packaging 11,000 meals in just two hours.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Yadkinville United Methodist Church, 204 W Main St., Yadkinville.

This event is family friendly and children as young as five may help with the meal packaging. Parents or guardians should plan to supervise children ages five through eight.

Rise Against Hunger supports safety net programs that provide nourishment, as well as additional skills training or services that support the difficult journey out of poverty. Rise Against Hunger meals that will be packed by local volunteers are provided in schools to encourage increased enrollment and attendance. For adults in community empowerment programs, the provision of meals offsets productive time lost while attending training sessions. Meals distributed in hospitals and clinics may support patients’ nutritional needs and complement their treatments.

For more information on Rise Against Hunger visit riseagainsthunger.org.

To register as a volunteer for the Feb. 9 event hosted by Yadkin Christian Ministries and Yadkinville Rotary Club, visit https://tinyurl.com/YCM-RAH or call 336-677-3080.