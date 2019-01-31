East Bend asks county for water cost aid

Wendy Byerly Wood | Yadkin Ripple The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, right, meet with the East Bend Board of Commissioners, at front, during a special meeting to discuss water rates on the East Bend water line Thursday. -

East Bend officials met with the Yadkin County commissioners Thursday evening to discuss concerns with the water rates being charged to the town. Town commissioners said the rates are too high for the town and its customers to afford and are hoping to find solutions to help lower the costs.

Yadkin County and East Bend partnered on a water line to supply water from the Winston-Salem Forsyth Utilities Commission to the town after its town wells were consistently tested with radium levels that were too high for consumption.

Initially, the county had hoped to acquire a 40-year USDA loan to spread the$4 million cost of the project out and keep rates down. With the county’s utility fund not self-sustaining due to rates not being high enough and the use of general fund tax money to supplement the utility fund, the county didn’t qualify for the 40-year loan, said Lisa Hughes, county manager.

The county was able to secure a 20-year zero-percent interest loan for more than $4 million to cover the cost of the project, which constructed water lines to put East Bend and a portion of Yadkin County outside of the town limits on the Forsyth County water system.

In the original contract between Yadkin County and East Bend, the water rate for East Bend was set at $10.70 per 1,000 gallons of usage for a base rate, and then the rate would be adjusted up or down depending on where the utilities commission rates were set, Hughes said. In addition, the town was to be billed for the purchase of a monthly average of 125,000 gallons per day.

Hughes said those two costs calculated to a commitment of $45,125 per month for water, and was agreed to by the town commissioners when they approved the contract with the county. “At no point in time has East Bend used that much water and at no point has the county billed them anywhere near that amount,” she said.

In June 2018, when East Bend expressed concerns that it was losing money on the water system due to the cost, the county approached the utilities commission on the town’s behalf to ask if the commission would sell the water at a wholesale rate, since the commission did not own any lines it had to maintain, Hughes said.

On Oct. 1, a wholesale rate adopted by the utilities commission went into effect, she said.

Also, the county contributed $1 million to the cost of the construction project in addition to the loan, and with the cost of construction coming in under budget, the county has committed to using that $1 million over the next five years to help supplement the town’s expense for water, according to the county manager.

That five-year commitment allowed the county to adjust the water rate for the town to $9.50 per 1,000 gallons for the period of Oct. 1, 2018, through June 30,2019.

“We have taken proactively steps to help the town and lessen the burden on citizens,” said Hughes.

East Bend Mayor Archie Hicks, in making his points and suggesting solutions for the water rate struggles facing the town, said his board couldn’t ask their citizens to pay a higher rate than what they are currently charging.

“We realize this is a town budgeting issue; however, we cannot in good conscience raise our rates to customers 62 percent, which would have been needed to make the budget balance,” Hicks said, noting that the town is subsidizing the cost of water to residents out of its reserve water fund.

He argued that the county’s water line project entailed more work than was necessary to serve the simple request of the town, just a water line to serve its citizens, when they added a 2.6 mile water line loop for Taylor Road and Old Highway 421 as well as fire hydrants for that area outside the town limits.

East Bend shouldn’t have to pay for that part of the construction project and the county should do more to help offset the cost of the project, Hicks said, noting that the North Carolina Rural Water Association estimated the cost of what the town needed at a $2 million project.

Another concern he had is the amount of water the town has to flush out of the lines monthly due to the chlorine level being too high. Since the water line when operational, Hicks said the town has flushed 671,000 gallons at a cost of more than $9,000 to keep chlorine levels acceptable.

“According to the [state], water should be sold at 9.25 percent of an area’s median income,” Hicks said. “East Bend’s median income is $37,500, which means residents should pay $39 for 5,000 gallons of water.”

He said East Bend’s residents are paying $97.86 for water inside town limits, and customers outside of town are paying $121.84.

“We can afford to pay for water,” Hicks said of the town. “We cannot afford to pay for the additional costs tacked on by the county that were not required for the East Bend project.”

He offered several ideas to help resolve the rate issue, from Yadkin County assuming more of the cost of the debt service, to cost sharing with fire departments which benefit from water availability, campaigning to add more customers to the line in the county to help share the cost, and creating a countywide water authority.

Commissioner Kevin Austin, chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, said the county is open to looking at all possibilities and the county attorney has been working with the town to finalize negotiations on an updated contract for the water project.

He said the county has been working to make its own utility fund self-sustaining, and Hughes agreed noting that the county cannot go back to supplementing its utility fund using taxpayer money, because it wasn’t fair to the taxpayers who don’t benefit from a water line.

While it is not what many elected officials want to do, raising the rates sometimes is necessary to balance a budget and continue to maintain the utility system, they said.

No final solution was agreed upon during Thursday’s meeting, but both entities said they looked forward to working together on resolving the concerns.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, right, meet with the East Bend Board of Commissioners, at front, during a special meeting to discuss water rates on the East Bend water line Thursday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_water-meeting_formatted.jpg The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, right, meet with the East Bend Board of Commissioners, at front, during a special meeting to discuss water rates on the East Bend water line Thursday. Wendy Byerly Wood | Yadkin Ripple