Forbush HOF ceremony to take place

EAST BEND — On Friday, Forbush High School will induct its inaugural class into the Forbush Hall of Fame. Over the past two years, the Forbush Hall of Fame Committee has been planning and bringing to life the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Committee includes Principal Boomer Kennedy, Athletic Director Matt Pruitt, Boosters representative Anthony Davis, faculty representative Joe Sikes, coach representative Jack Moss, Board of Education representative Sam Crews and community representative Mark Brandon.

The Forbush Hall of Fame Committee believes Forbush has been an exceptional high school for its students, staff and the community for the past 52 years. The committee felt like it was time to start honoring those coaches, teachers, principals, athletes, community volunteers and students who have made it remarkable.

Officials said Forbush High School is proud to honor the first class and feel like the members represent a wide range of the Forbush family. Included are three student athletes who were outstanding on and off the court, a community leader who has positively impacted countless lives, two teachers who impacted the band and chorus departments for more than 30 years, three teachers and coaches who were life-long Falcons, and a student who was outstanding while at Forbush and has reached unprecedented heights in his professional career.

The induction ceremony will be on Friday between the varsity girls and boys games. Prior to the ceremony at 6:45 p.m., there will be a reception in cafeteria II for all inductees and their guests.