Boonville begins budget plans for 2019-20

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Boonville town board members and staff meet to begin budget plans for next fiscal year. -

BOONVILLE — Town officials in Boonville met on Friday for a retreat to begin setting fiscal goals for the town’s 2019-20 budget. The board will likely meet several more times prior to finalizing the budget for the next fiscal year, which will begin July 1.

Speaking during the public comment portion at the start of Friday’s meeting were Bonnie Lasky and Debbie Cooper.

“On behalf of the citizens of Boonville and the businesses here in town, I would like the commissioners of this board to look at our past goals and look at all this town has accomplished over the past several years and continue to build and look to the future for a vibrant and business-ready Boonville,” Lasky said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It takes years of planning and this town has made a lot of progress.”

Cooper, a member of the Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association, said she hopes the commissioners will continue to support the business association and local merchants.

Town Administrator Sarah Harris began the retreat by reviewing spending trends for the past five years. Department heads in the finance department, public works and police department each gave an overview of projected requests for their departmental budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

New vehicles for the public works department and police department, new furniture for the mayor’s office and other updates to the town hall building were among the requests mentioned.

Matt Reece, with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, served as facilitator in the retreat to assist Commissioners William Paul Baity, Tony Reece, Wayne Cook and Mayor Vaughn Benton to come up with their priorities for the coming fiscal year’s budget. Commissioner Justin Phillips, who was newly elected in November, was not present for the meeting. He was sworn in on Jan. 24, but has not attended any of the town meetings as yet.

Items given priority for the upcoming year include selling the park shelter property owned by the town, and upgrades to the intersection of N.C. 67 and U.S. 601.

The next regular board meeting for the town of Boonville will be Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Harvey E. Smith Municipal Building, located at 108 N. Main St.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Boonville town board members and staff meet to begin budget plans for next fiscal year. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190125_150759216_iOS_formatted.jpg Boonville town board members and staff meet to begin budget plans for next fiscal year. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple