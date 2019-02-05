Board choose provider for behavioral healthcare

On Monday, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners approved a new contract for shredding services as one of several items addressed during its bimonthly meeting.

County Manager Lisa Hughes said the company the county had been using for shredding sensitive documents had “not been the easiest company to work with.”

She negotiated a contract at the same rate with Pioneer Records Management, a new business in Yadkinville. Hughes said the county also would be using Pioneer Records for some document storage.

The board adopted a resolution in support of Partners Behavioral Health Management as the county’s choice for Local Management Entity-Managed Care Organization (LME/MCO.)

Yadkin County Human Services Director Kim Harrell gave her monthly report to the board on Monday. During that report, she noted there are now 95 children in foster care in the county.

Also giving a report to the board was county IT Director Dale Ring. He introduced his staff members and spoke about the upgrades which have taken place within the county’s IT department over the past few years.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners will be held Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

