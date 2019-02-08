Boonville to accept applications to fill two commissioner seats

The town of Boonville has posted an application on its website for the purpose of filling two open seats on the board of commissioners. Commissioner Devin Carter resigned from the board in December due to a move out of the town limit. His seat will expire in 2020. Commissioner Wayne Cook who was elected in November of last year announced his resignation on Feb. 5. Cook’s term will expire in 2022.

The board decided during its meeting on Tuesday to open the seats up to town residents by way of an application process.

The application includes questions such as how long the applicant has been a resident of the town, what qualifications they would bring to the board and why they are seeking a seat on the board. Applicants must reside in the town limit.

Applications are available at Town Hall as well as on the website at https://www.boonvillenc.com/newsletters/news/136-application-for-board-of-commissioner-vacancy-form

