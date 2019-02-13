Farmers eligible for hurricane disaster relief

Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties have been added to those where eligible family farmers can apply for assistance following damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

On Jan. 29, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue declared a natural disaster in the state of North Carolina based on losses caused by flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Michael that occurred Oct. 10, 2018, to Oct. 14, 2018. As a result of this natural disaster, 12 North Carolina counties were declared eligible for Federal disaster assistance, including Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency (EM) loans for eligible family farmers. Those primary disaster counties include Surry, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.

In addition to those 12 primary disaster counties, 15 additional North Carolina counties were named as contiguous counties where eligible family farmers may qualify for FSA EM loan assistance, in accordance with Section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act. Those counties include Alleghany, Iredell and Wilkes.

Effective Jan. 29, farmers in these counties may apply for EM loans for physical and production losses. The deadline for filing an application is Sept. 30. Any farmer who suffered a physical and production loss should contact his/her USDA Farm Service Agency office for additional information.

In Surry County, the FSA can be reached at 336-386-8751, ext. 2. For Wilkes County, reach the FSA at 336-838-3622, ext. 2. In Yadkin County, the FSA can be reached at 336-679-8821.