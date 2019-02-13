Foothills Theatre to present ‘Dearly Departed’

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Stacey Libbert and Newell Hauser drive each other crazy as husband and wife in Foothills Theatre’s upcoming production of “Dearly Departed.” - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The cast of “Dearly Departed” rehearses a scene for its upcoming production slated for Feb. 22-24. -

ELKIN — Foothills Theatre is set to stage a production of “Dearly Departed” written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones on Feb. 22, 23 and 24 in the fellowship hall at Elkin First Baptist Church. Tickets are $12 and include dessert and coffee.

The production centers on the mishaps that abound following the death of Bud Turpin as his family struggles with their own problems all while trying to make it to the funeral.

“In the hilarity of this dysfunctional family, the moments where we see the real bond of family and love are powerful and touching,” said Mike Cheek, who plays the oldest Turpin heir, Ray Bud.

Judy Deck added, “‘Dearly Departed’ is the funniest dysfunctional family you’ll ever see.”

“I am enjoying playing the matriarch of this mixed-up brood in my 12th Foothills Theatre production,” Deck continued. “The cast will knock your socks off — Tommie Anne Tulbert is outstanding, and everyone makes you laugh. Come have dessert with us and have a memorable date night.”

Directors Kim Arnold and Christie Harrison said they both have had a blast at rehearsals leading up to the production. Both Arnold and Harrison make cameo appearances on stage as well.

“We have such a talented group of actors, many of whom have been doing shows with us for years. It is just a joy to watch them bring these crazy characters to life,” Arnold said.

“We’re also thrilled to have Bubba Talley and Kenny Sorrentino, performing with us for the first time,” Arnold added.

Talley called the show “hilarious” and said he loved the “antics and irreverent dialogue.”

Harrison expressed special thanks to Elkin First Baptist Church for allowing the theater group to use their fellowship hall for rehearsals and the production.

“Elkin First Baptist Church has shared their space with us for our winter plays for more than 20 years and we just want them to know how grateful we are,” Harrison said. “We are so lucky to have so many wonderful volunteers that perform with us year after year, we also couldn’t do what we do without the support of our community. We have lots of great organizations that help us in a variety of ways and, of course, the audiences who come out to see the productions.”

The cast of “Dearly Departed” includes Mike Cheek, Claire Grider, Newell Hauser, Brian Horton, Stacey Libbert, Tommie Ann Tulbert, Kenny Sorrentino, all of Elkin, as well as Judy Deck of Jonesville, Christie Harrison of State Road, Kitsey Burns Harrison and Morgan Harrison of Boonville, Bubba Talley of Raleigh and Vicky Zickmund of Mocksville.

Doors open with dessert beginning at 7 p.m. and curtains open at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23, doors open and dessert begins at 2:30 with curtain at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are available at the door.

For more information on Foothills Theatre and other arts events in Elkin, visit www.foothillsartscouncil.org or find Foothills Theatre on Facebook.

