Willingham Theater, RiverRun to present screening

RiverRun International Film Festival partners with the Willingham Theater yet again to present their second film in their three-part free film screenings series.

This month’s screening features the documentary, “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” which explores the experiences of 18 African American Olympians who defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to win hearts and medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. The film will be screened at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Willingham Theater inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center located at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Set against the strained and turbulent atmosphere of a racially divided America, which was torn between boycotting Hitler’s Olympics and participating in the Third Reich’s grandest affair, the film Olympic Pride, American Prejudice follows 16 men and two women before, during and after their heroic turn at the Summer Olympic Games in Berlin. They represented a country that considered them second class citizens and competed in a country that rolled out the red carpet in spite of an undercurrent of Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism.

They were world heroes yet returned home to a short-lived glory. This story is complicated. This story is triumphant but unheralded. This story is a vital part of history and is as relevant today as it was almost 80 years ago.

Since the 1936 Olympics was a well-documented event, this film will utilize the wealth of newsreel material, newspaper articles, photographs, personal interviews and never-before-seen footage as well as resources from the personal archival collections of Olympians and organizations in both the U.S. and Germany.

Admission is free and seating is general admission. For more information, visit yadkinarts.org, email info@yadkinarts.org, or call 336-679-2941.

Screening of “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” at Yadkin Arts Council on Feb. 21. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_OlympicPrideAmericanPredjudice-suits_formatted.jpg Screening of “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” at Yadkin Arts Council on Feb. 21. Courtesy photo